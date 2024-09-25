Key Takeaways Google Photos' upcoming update may use Gemini AI to narrate Memories.

As it stands, the Memories feature recalls meaningful moments through personalized slideshows.

The upcoming Gemini integration may provide introspective narration for these Memories based on stored personal data.

Thanks to Google Photos' ease of storing and managing all your photos and videos in one place, the automated Memories feature combines elements of a scrapbook and multimedia journal to remind you what's important in life. A recent review of in-progress code predicts it will soon employ Google's ever-expanding Gemini AI to narrate the curated multimedia show that helps you relive the most impactful times in your recent life (via Android Authority and AssembleDebug).

And what the algorithm can do with your stored media

An APK teardown of the Google Photos 7.1 software uncovered code strings showing the upcoming UI drawing attention to the new feature, and giving an approximation of when Gemini would be finished compiling narration to be overlaid on the Memories playback.

The Memories slideshow is great for recapturing the past. Currently, the tool decides on the best-framed and most consequential images and movies in your collection, and plays them back with light stylization and typically soothing music. If you're not aware of it, or it's temporarily slipped your mind, it can potentially hit you like a ton of bricks and leave you lightly sobbing as it touches on moving milestones from, for example, the first several months of getting to know your new furry family members (speaking from experience, of course).

You make the good moments, Memories reminds you

And Gemini could do the talking, if you want

As-is, the simple accompanying music gives you freedom to contextualize the often personal snapshots without external commentary. While LLMs, and AI in general, have seemingly progressed lightyears since just 2023, it's hard to imagine Gemini really looking into your soul and delivering perfectly suited narration in its current form.

Because this is an early catch, though, there's no concrete indication Gemini's recap will apply broadly to Memories as a whole. More realistically, it could be limited to the scope of the current "Year in Review" feature. But the upcoming contextualiztion tool could theoretically access other parts of your Google data and Gemini input to offer impressively introspective narration.

Keeping that in mind, it looks for now like the feature's activated by an opt-in toggle. It probably won't immediately involve Gemini digging into our deepest secrets and confronting us with psychic-adjacent analysis of our past. Yet.

The unearthed code indicates that the Gemini-driven recap could be ready for action in December.