Google Photos is a convenient way of keeping all your photos in one place. While it started as a simple gallery app with smart search features, it's already become much more robust with Google having recently introduced a video editing tool in the app on Chromebooks. To make sure you don't forget about your fondest memories, Google could soon introduce a Memories feed baked right into the homepage.

While the photo library app already features cards that spotlight different people and occasions throughout the years, this new feed would put together different events and place them in one timeline, according to notable tipster Nail Sadykov.

The Memories feature will land in the Photos tab, but a slider just above the navigation bar will separate the timelines from All photos to the essential Memories. Once the user taps on the collection they want to revisit, it'll play the photos and videos out as stories.

This feed isn't available to anyone just yet, however. It's still in an experimental phase and there's no indication of when or if it'll land to users.

Google has been steadily trying to improve its Photos app. This week, the search function got an upgrade where people can input more detailed descriptors like "colorful sunset" and the app will find the results in their library that match it as close as possible.

Those who have sensitive information in their photos can take extra measures to hide images in a locked folder that's protected by either a password, PIN, or fingerprint.

People who adored the Magic Eraser feature but don't have a Pixel device can also join in on the fun, but they'll have to have a Google One subscription.

Though it's not certain that Google is any close to unveiling this new feature, the company could touch on it during Google I/O next week.