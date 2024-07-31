Summary Google Photos now allows users more control over automated Memories, with options to show specific people more.

Memories feature auto-selects images of time spent with others or at specific locations, requiring cloud backups.

The new algorithmic changes in Google Photos version 6.93 could offer the option to show more images of specific people.

Google Photos is one of the best gallery apps out there, serving millions of Pixel users by default, and installed by choice on several other Android skins from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing. While the app does all the essentials like categorization and sorting of your image library, there's enough additional value sprinkled on top with editing features like Magic Eraser, cloud sync to Google Drive, and auto-generated content like Memories. Now, it appears the app may soon give users more control of how these automated features operate, especially when Memories feature specific people.

Memories in Google Photos show up as notifications or are otherwise available in the dedicated Memories tab in the app's bottom bar. Each memory contains auto-selected images of pictures and video from time you spent with other people or photos you clicked at a certain location. They serve as a pleasant trip down the memory lane, but need regular cloud backups to function as intended. Moreover, Google overhauled the Memories UI late last year, but controls on the image selection remain bleak, at best.

Following algorithmic changes in February which increased Memories' dependency on your activity data, popular Google app decoder @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told Android Authority of a new option instructing the algorithm to show more images featuring a person, pet, or loved one. This change is the exact opposite of an option spotted a few months ago, to show fewer Memories featuring specific people, so you aren't reminded of them.

These Memories algorithm controls could roll out together

Google Photos version 6.93 revealed the new option under Collections → People and pets. You then select the face you want to see more of, tap the three-dot overflow menu icon, and select Show more in memories from the drop-down list.

It is easy to visualize a stable version of Google Photos with options to both hide specific faces and show more collections featuring others. However, Google is typically silent about Beta feature timelines and could take a while to release these options to the public. We are just glad to have this little control over the ominous black box that Google's Memories creation algorithm is.