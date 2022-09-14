Google Photos might not offer free storage anymore, but it remains one of the best options—if not the best option—to organize your personal photos and videos in the cloud. Google keeps innovating in the area, and just about three years after it first launched its Instagram Stories-like Memories, it has the biggest update yet in store for the feature, with more cinematic creations, editing options, and better shareability.

As a refresher, Memories are the carousels of automatically selected photos from recent years and events that show up at the very top of Google Photos and that sometimes grace your notification shade, too. In them, you can find collections of recent highlights, the best photos from a year or two or three or more ago, and some thematic collections like Christmas, summer, or fall, but also themes like “Spotlight on xyz,” “rides and sun,” or “artistic cravings.” Google even proactively edits some images, making them “cinematic,” black and white, or collages.

The latest update to come to the feature emphasizes videos much more. While Google has long added a few videos to memories, it now says that it will include many more of the best snippets from longer videos, which Photos automatically selects and trims. It looks like Google first started testing this capability in March, as we covered video snippets the first time back then.

Still photos are also getting a more “dynamic” overhaul, with Google saying that they will get “a subtle zoom that brings movements to your memories.” And starting next month, the company will also add instrumental music to a lot more Memories. A look at the animation below makes clear what this will look like in action. It's basically an automated version of those slideshows of vacation photos you used to create in Windows Movie Maker as a kid. (That was just me? Okay.)

Google will roll out some new Memory types starting today, too. So-called Full Cinematic Memories will feature a lot more cinematic photos in one batch. It's that kind of photos where a subject is lifted from the background for a more video-like look. From what we understand, these new memories will consist solely of cinematic images, which gives the format the spotlight it deserves. People have routinely complained how rarely cinematic photos show up for them.

Another big change is the improved sharing option. Google says that it is rolling out the option to share full Memories with friends and family, giving them the option to view the images and videos just like you see them in your Memory carousel. This can be achieved by tapping the share button in the bottom right corner when viewing the Memory. You can share it both inside of Photos and as a link to people who you’re not connected with on the platform. In the Photos app, shared Memories will live in the Sharing tab. The sharing option is only available on Android for now and will come to iOS and the web later.

Google shared with us that it has a new navigation system for Memories in the works, too. You will still be able to tap at the left or right edge of your screen to move to the next or previous image, but instead of swiping left and right to go to the next collection of memories, you will now have to swipe up and down. It feels like a weird change, given that the swipe-up gesture is currently reserved for the context menu, so we’re left wondering where that functionality will live in the future. It’s pretty handy to have this menu easily accessible, too, because it allows you to get to more images from the same day quickly.

There is a new collage editor, too. When selecting multiple images from your library, you can hit the Add to button to create collage and use some of the backgrounds you know from some of the automatic collages in Memories—a neat improvement that gives you a lot more control over your content. Google has also added a few new backgrounds in collaboration with artists like Lisa Congdon and Shantell Martin. Note that some of these are for Google One subscribers or Pixel owners only.

Google has added a lot of features with this round of updates, but you might still have way too many images in your library to easily navigate it. We have a few tips and tricks on how to tame your Google Photos collection if this is an issue you run into.