Summary Memories tab in Google Photos now allows users to easily edit old photos with a new UI icon for editing tools.

Update in version 6.93 may let you quickly fix images in Memories without digging deep into menus like before.

Google's AI-powered memory curation algorithm now lets you customize which images are included, enhancing user experience.

Google Photos has been bobbing in and out of the news in the last few weeks, thanks to a consistent effort from the developers to make one of our favorite gallery apps on Android better. There's nothing like a trip down the memory lane, and Photos nails that aspect with all the features in the Memories tab of the app's bottom bar. Recent efforts have focused on letting users nudge the automatic memory curation algorithm to include familiar faces or potentially hide the ones we despise. A new option spotted in the works could allow editing old photos surfaced in Memories.

Google Photos just needs you to back up your images to Google Drive, and you'll be rewarded with fond recollections of the days bygone with Memories. Google's AI-powered algorithm usually combines pictures from a specific location, time, or interaction with people. However, sometimes we just wish a portrait was cropped in a little tighter, or a landscape shot had fewer people in it.

Google app researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X told Android Authority that version 6.93 of the Photos app has a new edit button in the Memories UI, so you can quickly fix anything wrong with an image you're using. That doesn't mean to say the feature isn't available — It's just tucked so deep into the menus you might not remember it in the heat of the moment. Google usually wants you to tap the three-dot overflow menu in the Memory, tap on View day, then find the shot amidst all others snapped that day, and then use the Edit button.

The new UI puts an Edit button front and center

In the redesigned Memories UI, an icon with three sliders denoting editing tools is seen in the lower right-hand corner. Using this, it just takes one tap to get started fixing your older images. It also gives you an opportunity to try out Google Photos' newer editing tools like Magic Eraser in shots snapped before the feature existed.

There's no word on when this feature will give you the convenience of editing shots from your Memories, but it is merely a new trigger for the existing editing suite, so implementation could be swift. However, we're still left wanting an option to force Google to use other images from the same day as one already included.