Summary Google Photos is expanding device support for ambient slideshows.

Expect wider support on smart TVs, digital photo frames, tablets, and more.

Google has not provided a specific timeline, but updates have been frequent, suggesting the expanded support may arrive soon.

We recently learned that Google Photos is testing a full-screen interface for its Memories, expanding on a feature that lets us display a photo album as a slideshow, and Google has just announced it plans to expand support of its ambient Memories to more devices (via 9to5Google) including smart TVs, which explains the recent testing of a full-screen interface. So, if you've been hoping for wider support so you can watch slideshows of your favorite Google Photos albums on the big screen, it would appear that Google has been listening.

Google Photos ramps up device support for ambient displays

Slideshows on your TV

So far, it's been a busy year for the Google Photos team, with a flurry of updates that have been dropping, from emojis to AI watermarks to hiding memes as well as ex-partners. Of course, we recently learned that full-screen Memories could soon drop, which sure lines up with Google's newest announcement that it plans to expand the list of eligible devices that support Google Photos slideshows on ambient or idle screens.

This means Google Photos users can expect smart TVs, smart refrigerators, tablets, and digital photo frames to bring wider support for Google Photos Memories, allowing for convenient ways to share your photos with friends and family all around the house.

Google has not mentioned a time frame when we can expect to see this wider support for Memories, nor which specific hardware we can expect to jump in first, though at the pace updates have been dropping this year, we may be able to expect to see this expansion in action sooner rather than later.