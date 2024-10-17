Key Takeaways The Memories tab in Google Photos may soon be renamed to "Timeline," according to background code found in the app.

Despite the tab getting renamed, a line of code suggests that the individual auto-generated collections of photos will still be called Memories, and these will be found in the Collections tab going forward.

It's unclear how these updates will impact the user experience, but more details will emerge as the changes are further developed.

If you're an Android user (and honestly, at this point, even if you aren't), you're probably familiar with Google Photos. It has become the go-to management app for keeping track of your memories, and today saw the discovery of quite a few upcoming changes. For one, it will soon be a lot easier to navigate and scrub through your videos. New filters were also introduced that could be applied when sharing photos. Yet another change is coming, but this one is a bit more foundational: the old Memories tab in Google Photos might soon be renamed to Timeline.

Android Authority dove into the code in Google Photos, and what they found suggests Google might do away with its original Memories tab and call it Timeline instead. The code they found can be seen below:

​​​​​​​"photos_collectionstab_lsv_migrated_tooltip" Memories is now renamed to Timeline "photos_flyingsky_suggestions_timeline_title" Add to your Timeline? "photos_stories_all_caught_up_go_to_timeline" Go to your Timeline "photos_flyingsky_activity_lsv_tab_migrated_promo_title" Memories has moved to Collections

It looks a little confusing, but this is essentially some of the background code for a splash page that could be displayed when you open Google Photos. It would first announce that Memories have been renamed, and then provide options to add items to your Timeline or to view your Timeline.

But wait, Memories are still a thing?

The new strings of code found in Google Photos contain a final line that says "Memories has moved to Collections," which adds a layer of mystery to this story.

If the feature we now know as Memories is renamed to Timeline, what will the Memories feature in the Collections tab look like? It's possible Google is simply renaming the new Memories tab that debuted last year to Timeline, while the individual auto-generated collections of photos shown in this view will still be referred to as Memories.

Google has made a lot of changes to the Photos app recently, but most have been welcome tweaks (and some features which you probably already thought it had). Once this one is far enough along in development that it's ready to roll out, things will surely be a bit more clear than these early bits of code.