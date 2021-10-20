Google Photos makes it easy to view your complete collection of images and videos on any device, but it’s not just a simple gallery app. With sharing options, a robust search tool, and an entire store for buying prints, there’s nothing else quite like it on the market. The web version of Photos shares nearly the same feature set, and with a new update, a missing UI element from the mobile app is finally making its debut.

Starting this week, Google will add Memories to a panel along the top of the Photos web app. This layout is a lot more in line with how the service looks on mobile, offering a curated selection of slideshows made from images both old and recent. Google has more Memories categories than ever before, but up until now, it’s been impossible to view them on the web.

Although we have yet to try it for ourselves, these tiles seem to work just as they do on the mobile version of Photos. Clicking on one of the categories opens the slideshow in full-screen mode, with left and right arrow keys to slide through photos. Instead of swiping between Memories, you can move to a new group by clicking on the bunch off to the right of the screen. Once you’re finished, just hit the X button in the top-left to return to your gallery.

Like on mobile, Memories are customizable — perfect for blocking photos of specific people or periods of time. You won’t need to retune your preferences either, as Google syncs your settings across devices. It doesn’t seem like it’s possible to turn the feature off entirely, but as on mobile, it shouldn’t be too hard to ignore if it’s not your thing.

