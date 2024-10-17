Key Takeaways Google Photos is working on updating its video player UI with a more modern look and improved functionality.

The new video player will have dedicated buttons for volume, playback, and looping, enhancing user experience.

The revamped video player will allow users to quickly jump forward or rewind by five seconds with a double tap.

Google keeps updating Google Photos with useful new features. Over the last few months, it added an option to flip images in the mobile app — a basic feature that you likely assumed it always had, rolled out a new Collections tab and introduced the ability to edit Ultra HDR images. The video editor also received an AI-focused update with new video presets while bringing some of the most commonly used editing tools front and center. Google has now been spotted working on a revamped video player for the Google Photos app with a sleeker look.

Code sleuth and Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug enabled a new video player UI in the latest Google Photos app (v7.4) for Android. It sports a more modern and refined look, with Google providing dedicated buttons to control the volume, media playback, and video looping on the bottom bar.

For comparison, the current Google Photos video player UI overlays the play/pause button in the center of the video, with a mute button at the bottom next to the seek bar. In its current iteration, to access the loop controls, you must swipe up on a video to reveal a panel with additional options.

The seek bar will supposedly also get a refreshed look and use dotted lines, purportedly providing haptic feedback while seeking through a video. Another change in the new video player is the ability to jump forward or rewind by five seconds with a double tap on the left or right edge of the video.

There are no significant changes from a functionality viewpoint, but the redesigned video player UI places the most frequently used buttons within easy reach to improve the overall experience.

Google Photos video player needs a revamp

Close

Until September 2024, even the Google Photos video editor looked outdated and had limited video editing options. But an update in late September changed that, with the video editor getting a modern new UI and useful new editing tools. This left only the video player sticking out like a sore thumb with its dated interface.

The Android Authority team got the new UI to work without issues, indicating that it is almost ready for public release. So, we could see Google roll out the revamped video player in Google Photos within the next few weeks.