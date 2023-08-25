Summary Google Photos' Locked Folder, which hides sensitive photos, will soon have a cloud backup feature, ensuring images are not lost when switching devices.

In summer 2021, Google Photos introduced a feature called Locked Folder that hides select photos from your timeline so you don't accidentally share sensitive info, either in person or online. Photos moved to Locked Folder aren't currently backed up, however, so if you move to a new phone without manually moving those images over, you risk losing them forever. But back in February, we learned that Locked Folder would eventually be getting a cloud backup feature — and now, we've got a sneak peek of backup in action.

Google apps enthusiast AssembleDebug tweeted a screen recording of the backup process. The video confirms that the feature will be opt-in, so your sensitive images won't make their way to the cloud without your permission. Once you've opted into cloud backup, images in your locked folder are stored online, separately from the rest of your photo library. Locked Folder photos still won't be visible in your normal Google Photos view or in other apps, and AssembleDebug further clarifies that photos backed up in Locked Folder are still accessible after uninstalling and reinstalling Google Photos — which is not the case with Locked Folder images stored locally.

The feature still hasn't rolled out to users; AssembleDebug said in a subsequent tweet that he "managed to enable it," but doesn't go into detail about how. Still, that that was possible, and that the feature was evidently fully functional once enabled, seems to indicate we're not far out from a public release.

Cloud backup obviously makes Locked Folder a much more useful option; manually moving images stored in Locked Folder each time you switch devices goes against the set-it-and-forget-it convenience that makes services like Google Photos so appealing. Storing sensitive information online comes with inherent privacy compromises, but Google Photos hasn't experienced any high-profile privacy snafus in the eight years the service has been available. Still, if you're adding even more data you wouldn't want getting out to your Google account, it's a good idea to lock it down with two-factor authentication.