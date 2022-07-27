Google has spent the last few years making sure its ecosystem of products is as tightly wound together as it can be, but there's always room for improvement. On the heels of a brand-new video editor coming to Chromebooks, the company is also announcing some advanced integration with Google Photos. If you've ever wanted your desktop to sync with your image library, Google is finally letting you pair the two together.

Source: Google

Starting next month, your Chromebook wallpaper can pull directly from Google Photos albums, presenting some of your favorite memories on the desktop and even changing automatically every day. Google also includes screensaver options that present your images in some funky photo frames, presenting users with two options to swap between. We've known this was coming for a while, with initial code first appearing last fall before a functioning version eventually showed up in Canary this past spring.

It's reminiscent of how Ambient Mode works on Chromecast devices, showcasing a rotating selection of curated images from your library. While slideshows might feel like a thing of the past, syncing directly with images stored in your Photos library might make leaving a Chromebook open on your desk far more tempting than ever before. With a collection of images cycling through on the desktop, ChromeOS might feel much more animated when this feature launches in August.