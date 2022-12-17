During the holiday season, a lot of us like to look back at the year we spent jamming to our favorite Spotify tracks and YouTube Music playlists from the year. But photos also play a key role in helping us take a trip down the memory lane. This year, Google has a few new festive-themed options to jazz up your photo collages before you share them around with your loved ones.

There are plenty of image editing apps available on the Play Store, but few can rival Google Photos’s simplicity. If you use the app’s collage creator feature this festive season, you’ll see unique templates and designs to fill the white space between your photos

DABSMYLA’s NYE design, Yao Cheng’s NYE style, and Cheng’s upcoming Lunar New Year theme

Selecting a design is quite easy — just select multiple images, add them to a collage, and scroll horizontally through the carousel of templates at the bottom of the screen to discover the new options.

Google co-created these templates with artist duo DABSMYLA, and Columbus, Ohio-based watercolor artist Yao Cheng Design. The Australian husband-and-wife team explains that their idea was to create a “sense of celebration and joy with their art.” Meanwhile, Cheng set out to capture the essence of the New Year’s Eve fireworks and its energy in the art.

The colorful layout from DABSMYLA and Cheng’s festive theme are both available right now. If you celebrate the Lunar New Year, Google plans to continue its collaboration with Yao Cheng Design for another special Lunar New Year-themed layout in the next several weeks. Talking about her early years in China, Cheng says the upcoming art conveys the togetherness of the holiday spirit.

I grew up as a young child in China and have fond memories of celebrating the Lunar New Year with my family. One of them is seeing lit red lanterns all around me, hearing the vibrant sounds of laughter and fireworks, and smelling the warm and delicious food. I loved the togetherness of this holiday and how full everyone's hearts are when we gather together to celebrate a new year. I wanted to capture this feeling.

Hopefully, these templates help you spread cheer and add a unique flair to your collages. If you're maybe not in the curating mood, you should have Google’s auto-generated Best of Fall 2022 slideshow to marvel at.