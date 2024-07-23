Summary Android phone cameras excel at capturing professional photos, even of documents. Google Photos' automatic categorization helps finding these snaps easily.

Photos app now categorizes documents for easy access on web UI, with an option to manually override automatic categorization also available on mobile.

you can access documents on PCs easily through a direct URL link and search for specific content within the images too.

Android phone cameras have never been better, and we can snap professional-looking photos effortlessly. The cameras in our pockets also double up as document scanners, QR code readers, and video recording devices, but the removal of MicroSD card slots has left scores of users dependent on cloud backups to handle the sheer volume of image data generated. To manage this mess and make it searchable, we swear by a few gallery apps. Google Photos is one of them, and managing documents using the web UI could soon become much simpler.

Google Photos is smart about automatic categorization of your images, enabling search by face, location, and even the content of documents, provided said images are backed up to your Google Drive cloud storage. In November last year, Photos added a new category called Documents, where photos of receipts, letters, and other printed or handwritten sheets of paper are automatically stored for safekeeping.

By default, Photos shows the top three collections at the top with an option to View all documents underneath. The app recently gave users the facility of overriding the automatic categorization of documents in their photo library as well. Now, 9to5Google reports these documents are available on the web as well.

A logical move with Documents

These images in your library are now filed under Documents in the sidebar for the web UI. you can also visit them directly at photos.google.com/u/0/documents. With these inclusions, it's easier than ever to access snapshots of your documents on a computer without the hassle of using Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) or using other workarounds like messaging yourself on WhatsApp. Moreover, one might argue documents are accessed more often on PCs than on phones.

Lest I forget, the report mentions Google allows searching for the content of these images automatically filed under the Documents section by their content. You can just look up the name of the last restaurant you visited, for instance, and you might see a shot of your receipt alongside the group photos you took there. Gemini-powered Ask Photos is in the offing as well. However, we aren’t seeing Documents in the sidebar even though using the direct URL works, so the rollout could be a gradual or phased one.