Google Photos is an amazing resource for keeping tabs on your old pictures and Google continues to expand on this particular angle of the app. Free unlimited storage is gone, but there are still many reasons why you would still want to use it, even with new images counting against your storage space. Google Photos is now adding a feature that's actually kind of neat: a new "More like this" button that shows when pulling up the details for a photo and it does exactly what you'd expect.

This feature was first reported by the Russian Telegram channel Google News, and it was further corroborated by people in the comment section for that message, confirming that this is indeed rolling out to users. We've also spotted it on one of our Pixel phones. Tapping on the new button, which has been placed between "Add to album" and "Move to Archive", will scan the image and look for any other similar ones in your Google Photos library. This can be useful if you're looking for a specific photo but you've only managed to find one that's a little bit like it.

Google Photos is no stranger to this kind of AI discovery tool. Going into the Search section of the app allows you to hunt for pictures using filters such as age, location, or even by what's in the picture. It can sort pictures of parks, schools, cars, food, animals... practically anything you can think of. All this is doing is adding another angle to photo searching — instead of looking for something specific, you can just use another picture as a reference.

Unfortunately, it seems like it's a staged server-side rollout — I tried installing the latest version of Google Photos on my phone, but I couldn't get the new option to show up. Installing the most recent update (5.64.0.405502726) can't hurt your chances, though, so I'd recommend updating via the Google Play Store or downloading the APK. It's also possible that Pixel users running Android 12 will stand a better chance of getting this first.

