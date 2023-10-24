Summary Google Photos introduces a new feature that lets you create highlight videos by simply selecting people or places tagged in your library.

The AI-powered feature automatically finds and arranges the best images and clips from your search, adds music, and syncs it to the video.

The new + button at the top of the Photos tab also serves as a place for creating other types of content, such as albums, GIFs, collages, and Cinematic Photos.

Since its inception, Google Photos has been more about smart functionality than simple cloud media storage. Users are drawn to features like the automatically curated Memories that highlight your best shots in collages, albums, and even tear-jerking video clips. And when the magic doesn't happen automatically, the service gives you tools to easily create highlight videos out of clips and still photos. But now, Google is throwing generative AI into the mix, and the results could be quite interesting.

Starting today, Google Photos will be rolling out a feature that lets you create highlight videos by simply picking people that are tagged in your library. Once the feature is rolled out to your account, there will be a large + button near the top-right corner of the app's main menu — right on the Photos tab. Tapping this will reveal a familiar menu with the manual creation tools you've probably seen on the Memories tab. The new AI-powered features come into play when you tap the Highlight video option here.

Source: Google

This takes you to a menu where you can type in the name of anyone you've tagged (or anyone whose face has been automatically tagged) and Google's generative AI will take care of the rest. You can also search by location or activity, making it easy to quickly hone in on a specific set of photos and videos. Except you don't have to do the actual picking — Google Photos will auto-magically find and arrange the best images and clips from your search, then it will even add music and sync it to the video.

Similar to how semi-manual Memory creation has worked in the past, you'll get an opportunity to remove and reorder clips and photos after the AI had its turn. You can trim or extend clips and switch out the soundtrack in a few simple taps.

The + button at the top of the Photos tab also serves as the new home for creating other types of content in the app. This gives you a simple place to make new albums, GIFs, collages, and even Cinematic Photos. Google says that this new button and the generative AI-assisted highlight videos should hit the first few Android and iOS users by October 25, but as we've seen with similar feature rollouts in the past, it will likely be a matter of weeks before most users see the functionality.

In recent weeks, Google Photos has seen a number of updates. We just spotted the app adding RAW backup support for the Pixel 8 series, and it picked up support for Android 14's new Ultra HDR format just before that. Given how much of the Pixel 8's advanced photography features rely on Google Photos infrastructure, it's good to see the company plugging ahead with feature additions that everyone can access.