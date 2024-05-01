Summary Google Photos is evolving with new features like "Show less" to limit specific faces in Memories.

Customization options on the horizon would give users more control over which faces are seen.

A new one-tap video enhancement feature is also in development, alongside other editing options.

Google Photos may not be your photo app of choice, but the company is continuing to evolve its features, which might make you reconsider. As Google hones everything from compression to sharing in Photos, it’s also looking into customization options it could give its users. Now, some evidence suggests that the company is working on developing a new take on its “Block face” feature.

Related Google Photos could soon make enhancing your videos easier A one-tap Enhance option for videos was spotted in Google Photos

According to Android Authority, code discovered in version 6.81.0.628906483 of the Google Photos app indicates that a “Show less” feature may soon let you limit how often you see a specific person in Memories (via AssembleDebug). In short, the app will learn to identify the face of a certain person, limiting their appearance to group photos. This would be a less extreme alternative to the “Blocked” option that prevents a specific person from appearing in all Memories, including group photos.

A closer look at the new Google Photos feature

According to screenshots, it seems that the “Show less” option appears in the “Hide faces” menu of Google Photos. Upon adding a face to show less, the app notes that, while the person will still appear in group photos, you won’t receive Memories including them. For the time being, the feature does not seem to be live in the app. This suggests that, although it’s still in testing, it could never officially roll out to the masses.

Slight feature tweaking isn’t all that Google has been up to when it comes to improving the Photos app. For instance, more editing options seem to be in development, specifically for video content. Recently, the same version of the Google Photos app that showed the “Show less” feature also had an “Enhance your video” option. This one-tap feature seems to adjust the brightness, contrast, color, and other details of any video you select. That being said, it’s unclear if video stabilization is something that is implemented by this one tap as well. Similar to the “Show less” feature, it’s unclear if this editing option will be officially launched by Google, even after testing.