The latest update to the web version of Google Photos allows Google One members to take advantage of an array of extra editing features directly in their browser, as announced by Google. Users can now enjoy a more comprehensive set of editing tools to fine-tune their photos, including advanced filters and some of Google's signature editing features. You could already do pretty comprehensive editing to photos using Google Photos from your phone, so really, what's changing here is that some of those features are becoming available on your computer as well.

The new tools let you tweak background blur, adjust the contrast and/or color of the sky, tweak the position of lighting in portraits of people, desaturate the background to bring focus to your photo, and tweak HDR brightness and contrast in general. There are still more things you can do on Google Photos on your phone, including advanced options like Magic Eraser, so in comparison, the web version only enjoys a smaller subset of features. Still, if you'd like to do some tweaking on your computer that's not just a quick filter or a brightness/contrast edit, it's now an option.

If you're a Google One subscriber, the new editing tools will roll out within the next few days, so keep an eye out for them. Keep in mind that your computer needs at least 4GB of RAM and an "updated browser" in order to use this. We presume that Google means a recent version of Chrome here, though the company didn't specify what exactly is meant.

If you're not familiar with Google One, it's a subscription service that offers additional storage space for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, along with various other benefits such as access to Google experts, family sharing, and exclusive member perks. You can now add Google's new web editing features to the list, too.