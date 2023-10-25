Summary Google is rumored to be adding more integration between Google Files and Google Photos, making the former a more convenient option for editing images on mobile devices.

Google Photos has recently introduced editing tools to the desktop version, allowing users to make image alterations on laptops or desktops.

Google Photos also now automatically backs up and saves the RAW versions of images, giving users the ability to make edits and providing peace of mind for saving work.

While referring back to images on your mobile device in Google Files, you might open them in a different app to make edits. In these instances, Google Photos may not be the go-to app you use — after all, there are plenty of great photo editing apps out there. Now, the company is rumored to be working on more integration between Files and Photos, and the changes could make you less inclined to stray.

As spotted by TheSpAndroid, a new feature (hidden behind a flag for the moment) adds a floating button to the bottom of images opened in Google Files. By tapping on it, you can queue up the editing options seen in Google Photos. From here, you can apply tweaks like Dynamic enhancement and cropping, and you’ll have the option to save a copy of the image with your edits. Because the feature is currently inaccessible and housed behind a flag, it’s theorized that Google may still be working out the kinks before rolling it out to the masses.

Although there are several photo editing apps on the market, Google seems to be intent on making Photos and its tools a front-runner. A few updates to Photos demonstrate the company’s recent investment in this area, such as the introduction of editing tools to the desktop version. If you prefer to make image alterations on a laptop or desktop, you can now access Photos tools, such as cropping and preset filters. You’re also able to make adjustments to brightness, saturation, contrast, and more.

Google has also updated Photos to automatically back up and save the RAW versions of your images. With RAW images, you can harness all of the data captured by your camera sensor and make edits as you see fit. This change may be problematic in some instances where storage is limited. However, it can give you peace of mind if you often worry about saving your work.

Even if you don’t edit images on your mobile device very often, a simple button that allows you to do so via Google Photos can make it more convenient. There’s no confirmation that Google intends to bring the Photos edit button anytime soon. That being said, these updates to the app might make it worth reexamining. As Google rolls out more improvements, Photos could give apps with similar editing tools a run for their money. The tech giant isn’t reputed in the world of photography, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t see the potential.