Google Photos makes it easy to edit your photos. While Google's photo backup service offers an exhaustive set of editing tools, you can use the 'Enhance' option to automatically adjust your pictures' brightness, colors, contrast, and saturation to improve their quality in a tap. Google now appears to be working on a similar one-touch enhancement option for videos in Google Photos.

AssembleDebug managed to enable a new "Enhance your video" option in Google Photos v6.81.0.628906483 after toggling some hidden flags. As the name indicates, tapping the button will "enhance your video with one tap." Once available, the button will show up besides the stabilization button in Google Photos editor. When tapped, the tool will automatically adjust the video's brightness, color, contrast, and other aspects to improve its quality. It's unclear if the option also applies the stabilization effect on videos.

Depending on the video length, the processing can take a while. The Android Authority report states that Google Photos will process the video locally on your device, not on Google's servers. So, the enhancement can take a while if you have a low- or mid-range Android device. Presumably, this also means the app will download any video not stored on your device before adjusting its brightness, color, and other aspects.

Google Photos desperately needs a one-tap video enhancement option

Like pictures, you can save a copy of the enhanced video instead of replacing the original file. This new tool does not bring any additional video-related editing options to Google Photos. Instead, it aims to save you time by enhancing your video with a tap. Since the feature has just been spotted in testing, it could take a while to roll out.

Over the years, Google Photos has gained several useful editing features, but most have focused on photos. Given how the best Android phones can now record videos with excellent quality and detail, the new one-tap enhance tool for videos would be a necessary and welcome addition to the photo backup service.

One-tap video enhancement is just one of the many features that Google is developing for Google Photos. The company was recently spotted working on an option to hide memes and clutter from your main Photos feed. Google might formally announce all these improvements to its photo backup service at Google I/O next week.