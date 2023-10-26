Summary Google Photos is working on a new feature called Photo Stacks, which will automatically group similar photos taken together, making it easier to manage your library.

Google Photos is the best cloud backup tool for all your images and videos. It can save your precious media files, turn them into memories, and resurface them occasionally to make you all nostalgic. What makes Google Photos even better is that Google keeps updating the service with handy new features to make library management easier. In a bid to keep your library free of clutter, the company is working on a new Photo Stacks feature for Google Photos to group similar shots together.

There can be instances where you take multiple shots of the same scene back to back. Instead of Google Photos showing each picture separately in your library, it would make much more sense to stack them together. This is precisely what the upcoming Photo Stacks option will apparently do. Strings found in the latest Google Photos build for Android by leaker @AssembleDebug explain the feature as follows:

Seemingly, Google will provide options to change the top pick or edit a photo stack after it is created. There will also be an option to turn off Photo Stack entirely if you don't like the feature. The leaker tried enabling the feature using a flag in Google Photos v59, but that did not work. Still, based on all the available details, Photo Stack should be a welcome addition to Google Photos.

Google keeps updating its cloud photo backup service with new features and enhancements periodically. This is why Google Photos is among the best tools to back up your pictures and videos. The service recently rolled out the ability to create highlight videos using generative AI by selecting people or places tagged in your library. And since the entire process is AI-driven, it does not take more than a few taps. Another recent addition was the ability to back up RAW images shot using the Pixel 8 series.

If you have just started using Google's cloud backup tool for your pictures and videos, check out our comprehensive Google Photos tips and tricks collection to get the most out of the service.