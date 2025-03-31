Summary Google Photos' homepage may undergo a fresh redesign with a floating bottom bar and rounded photo grid.

A survey spotted by @Arfus_UwU hints at potential changes including icons, text, and a new homepage design.

A new "Search or ask" bar and a squircle-shaped Collections button might shake up navigation.

Google has been tweaking the look of the Photos app bit by bit over the years, and it looks like another upgrade is on the way. Back in 2023, we reported about hints that Google was toying with the idea of a floating bottom bar. Now, fresh evidence suggests the tech giant is going all in on this design, rolling it out as part of a bigger homepage revamp.

A sharp-eyed Telegram user, @Arfus_UwU, spotted something interesting: a Google Photos survey that might hint at an upcoming homepage redesign. As reported by Android Authority, the survey, hosted on SurveyJunkie, showcases a possible new look featuring a floating bottom bar, a rounded photo grid, and other tweaks. It asks participants to compare the current design with the proposed changes, giving a sneak peek at what could be in the works.

The current Google Photos layout sticks to a classic rectangular grid with sharp corners, something that hasn’t really changed in a while. But if the survey’s redesign concept becomes a reality, things could look a lot smoother. The biggest shift is perhaps the rounded corners for the photo grid, giving the whole interface a softer, more modern feel that lines up with today’s design trends.

A floating bottom bar might replace the old setup

The redesign doesn’t stop at rounded corners. Google Photos might also be getting a floating bottom bar labeled “Search or ask.” Alongside it, there’s a squircle-shaped button for quick access to the "Collections" tab, as noted by Android Authority. Furthermore, the usual "Google Photos" text in the top left is being swapped out for a sleeker app icon.

Source: @Arfus_UwU (Telegram) Close

Finally, the redesign brings some fresh tweaks to icons and text. The filter and selection icons may be getting a makeover too, and the text layout in the 'Memories' section has been adjusted for a cleaner look. This lines up with Google's recent revamp of the Photos image viewer, suggesting that the tech giant is giving the whole app a broader facelift.

Nevertheless, there’s no official word from Google on when, or if, these updates will roll out. There’s no guarantee the redesign will make it to the final cut, but the fact that Google is running surveys suggests it is considering a fresh, more streamlined look for Google Photos.