Google started rolling out a "cinematic photo" effect in Google Photos back in 2020. The feature uses machine-learning smarts to add simulated depth and motion to static photos, ideally giving them a cinematic feeling. Until recently, Google Photos automatically applied this effect to whichever pictures it saw fit. But now, as reported on the Google News Telegram channel, some users are starting to see the option to create cinematic photos on demand.

The cinematic photo creator is tucked away behind the Utilities button in Google Photos' Library tab. To make a cinematic photo, you choose a picture and specify how long you want the resulting clip to be, and Photos will churn out a slow-motion zoom animation of your photo. Quality of the effect will vary based on the photo you use.

4 Images

Close

The option to create cinematic photos is already showing up for some users, though it's not clear how wide the feature's rollout is just yet. According to the Google News Telegram post, much like Magic Eraser, this tool is going to be available to both Pixel users as well as Google One subscribers.

Thanks: Hamzah