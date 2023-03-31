The ChromeOS platform received a big boost last year with the addition of some advanced video editing tools through Google Photos. Meanwhile, the arrival of LumaFusion on ChromeOS and Android last month has further enhanced the video editing capabilities of Chromebooks. The Google Photos team has now announced the rollout of new video editing features on all the best Chromebooks out there, including preset formats and themes to help you create custom movies from photos and video clips.

The new inclusions take advantage of last year's Google Photos integration with the Gallery app on ChromeOS, with Photos eventually gaining support for editing images or videos stored within Files. Google says in a support page post that the newly launching movie creation tools let you make use of suggested themes or make new ones by individually picking videos and photos from the Gallery or Files app.

To get started, you simply have to type "movie" into the ChromeOS launcher search to find Google Photos and pick your favored editing method. When you use the suggested themes option, you can pick a theme you like and choose the people or pets you want in your custom movie, and that's pretty much it.

Google claims there's some additional magic involved with this option, as it can supposedly grab the "most meaningful moments" in a lengthy video, thus saving you the time to manually find that particular moment. If this all seems familiar, it's because it likely is — Google Photos offers the same movie creation tools on Android.

While this feature makes it easy for anyone to make video clips from their existing media library, we like that Google also offers a way to create a similar movie entirely on your own. This would be the desired option for video editors who seek more creative control over what goes into the content. Google redirects users to another support page for ChromeOS users, detailing how the newly added features are accessed.

Google is supposedly planning a Material You makeover for ChromeOS soon, in addition to Android 13 support, up from Android 11. The Android version upgrade would ensure the new dynamic theming engine works consistently across all apps on ChromeOS, a feature that Android 11 does not support.