Google Photos makes it super easy to access pics on your phone and in the cloud, but what do you do when you've got a shot so nice you want to show off a physical copy? Do you even know anyone who still has a printer? Photos users have been able to order canvas and standard photo prints in the US since 2019. While photo books have been available in Canada since late 2017, and launched in Europe a year later, Google's other print options have remained geographically limited. The company's now making a big push to change that as it brings standard and canvas photo prints to 28 European countries — including the UK — as well as Canada.

Available options and pricing will vary depending on the region, but even with Canada using inches and Europe using centimeters, the offerings line up pretty well. The service starts from €0.15 (excluding tax and shipping charges) for standard 10x10 cm photo prints in Europe, while Canadian customers will spend $0.39 CAD (plus taxes/shipping) per 4x4 inch print, according to Google.

As for canvas prints, Canadian users can order them in sizes up to 20x24 inches, while Europe gets them as large as 75x100 cm (30x40 in). Google's not super forthright about what pricing looks like across the spectrum here, but considering things get started at $25 in the US for just an 8x8 inch photo, this one gets expensive, fast.

With this new expansion, Google Photos canvas and standard photo prints will be available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom — as well as Canada and the US.

Google Photos also offers a subscription service that costs $7/month and uses AI algorithms to pick the 10 best photos each month from your library, and deliver you prints. However, the service hasn't expanded beyond the US since its debut in 2020.