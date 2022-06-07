Google Photos is increasing its Memory collections that appear on your Android phone from time to time, and the latest addition is the Best of Spring 2022 collection. Two Android Police writers have found the AI-generated collection in our Google Photos app, and it'll likely be there for you. I didn't have a notification for this one, though, so you may have to find it manually.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the latest collection brings together a selection of your best photos from the last three months. It seems to start in mid-March and run through until the end of May. This applies to those in the Northern hemisphere, and we're not sure what those in the Southern hemisphere have been given. If you live there and have been given an alternative for Autumn, let me know in the comments.

2 Images

Close

For the Best of Spring 2022, you'll be greeted by a selection of 10 photos from the last three months. The algorithm seems to be leaning toward landscapes, greenery, flowers, and other elements you'd traditionally associate with Spring. Your location and what you've photographed during that time will change what you'll see, but it seems to be showing off a variety of Spring-themed iconography.

2 Images

Close

For example, I take a lot of nature photographs when I'm testing smartphone cameras, so my collection is full of pine cones, trees, flowers, and forests. If you haven't been taking those sorts of shots in the last few months, you may find your collection differs.

Every photo in the fullscreen mode also comes with a big button asking you to 'Preview book' to see what a physical photo book printed by Google will look like. You can then buy that if you like how the book appears in the preview. Expect to see Google continue along this path of seasonal collections appearing within Google Photos in the future. While waiting for the next collection from the app, try out some of our favorite Google Photos tips and tricks.