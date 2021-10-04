Even without its free high-quality backups, Google Photos remains one of the best ways to sync your library to the cloud. It’s accessible on any web-connected device, but not every application has the same tools. For years, the Photos app for Android has been unable to edit metadata manually — a significant feature for any gallery tool — but with Google’s latest update, that’s finally changing.

The ability to add and change metadata from photos and videos is practically essential, and it’s something that Android users have requested from the company for a long time. Not only did Google add it to the web client way back in 2015, but the iOS version of the app supports editing this info as well — something we've previously highlighted as an odd exclusion.

So while this feature is definitely overdue, it’s at least easy to use (via 9to5Google). To edit the time and date for an image, just tap on the pencil icon in the description field below your selection. It uses Android’s standard day and time picker to change this info, so it’s easy to select the exact timeframe you want. Once the new metadata is entered, just tap back to your photo to close it.

There’s no way to delete this information from each photo, but you can set random entries if you’re trying to remove or hide metadata on specific captures. There’s also no way to batch update your photos — you’ll still need to use the web app for group editing.

As with most Google app updates, this seems to be coming to users via a server-side update. We’re seeing it on Google Photos v5.60, though, so it may already be on your phone. If you don’t see the edit button yet, try updating the app using the Play Store link below or grab the latest APK on APK Mirror.

