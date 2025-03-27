Summary Google is improving organization in Photos by moving the Lens shortcut to a submenu and replacing it with a new "Add to" button.

Additional UI overhauls include a larger backup button, clearer photo date display, and changes to searching within albums.

Improvements are not yet user-facing, but will be available in future updates.

My Google Photos collection is, frankly, a mess. It's filled with over a decade of photos, videos, and a whole mess of screenshots, dating back to when smartphone cameras would routinely (and fairly accurately) be referred to as potatoes. And yet, for as many treasured memories as live behind my Google account, I've never gone through the trouble of organizing my photos all that much. Now, with a couple of simple changes, Google is making albums something you — and even I — might actually want to use.

The folks at Android Authority spotted some quality-of-life changes coming to Google Photos in a future update. By far, the biggest improvement here is linked to albums. As it stands, you can add any photo to an album by scrolling down on the image and selecting "Add to album" from the list of options in said photo's details. With this change, Google is looking to move its Lens icon into a submenu, while giving that now-vacant spot to an "Add to" button. That includes quick access to your archive and locked folders, as well as any album of your choosing.

Close

From left to right: The current menu display, the new menu display, the new pop-up menu, and the current options menu.

For as much as Google has tried to make Lens into A Thing — to some success, depending on how you qualify Circle to Search — I think we can all agree this new "Add to" button will be a much better use of space. Lens isn't disappearing, either, but it is moving into the options menu, where it probably always belonged.

Google is working on streamlining its Photos app

And so far, the changes are mostly positive

This new method for organizing your photos isn't the only change coming in future updates. Android Authority also found some additional UI overhauls, including a larger backup button, a prominently placed date for whenever a photo was taken, and some changes to how search works with albums. Google is also developing a new account switcher for Photos, should you keep images spread over multiple accounts. Considering how quickly cloud storage disappears these days, who could blame you?

Close

New date and backup button, new album display and search, and new account picker.

While all of these improvements were able to be activated in the latest Photos APK, none are user-facing at the moment. You'll have to be stuck with that Lens shortcut you (probably) don't use for a little while longer, until either a future patch hits the Play Store or a server-side switch goes active. Meanwhile, last week, Google moved your Memories to a new location, frustrating plenty of users along the way. The company is also continuing onwards with its new truncated search results on both desktop and mobile, though in the two weeks since I first noticed the change, it's