Summary Google's Phone app is getting a simple but welcome upgrade.

"Lookup" will now be a part of Google's Phone app, allowing users to easily look up unknown numbers.

The feature will search Google for an answer, so it's not a guarantee to see results.

Google really manages to push software to its limits with its Pixel phones. The brand has done a great job over the past few years, differentiating its smartphone lineup from others with small but highly functional features here and there that can't be found on competitors' devices.

The brand's latest June Pixel Feature Drop introduced some awesome changes, with one of them being a small but incredibly useful upgrade to Google's Pixel Call Assist. The upgrade, which allows users to lookup unknown phone numbers right from the call log, makes it easier to find out who's calling you with minimal effort.

A new feature to help when mysterious numbers call

Close

While it was thought to be attached to the Feature Drop, it looks like it is now rolling out to a variety of users, which suggests that it was not tied to any specific version of Android. We can confirm that the feature is working on our Pixel 8 Pro running Phone app version 132.0.639579382 that's still on the May update.

Furthermore, we're also getting reports that the feature can also be seen on Android 15 Beta 2. Of course, this is great news for those that are curious to check it out, and it looks like it doesn't require any settings changes, as it's enabled by default. If you have it, you should see the new "Lookup" option when tapping on a phone number.

To get more information about the number, it's just a matter of tapping Lookup, and then you'll be taken to a Google search for that number. Now, as you can imagine, or if you have searched on your own in the past, a lot of numbers are just going to lead to dead ends. Luckily, Google has a variety of tools in Pixel Call Assist that are meant to save you time, and also filter out random calls.

Thanks: Armando