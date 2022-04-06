Love it or hate it, Material You seems like it's here to stay. Google updated most of its apps last year in the months leading up to Android 12's official launch, but that's not to say it hasn't kept updating and tweaking some existing designs. The Phone app picked up dynamic themes last year, but lately, we've seen evidence that a more thorough redesign was on the way. Now, your Pixel might already be home to an all-new dialer UI.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google is rolling out its revised look to some users on the latest beta version of the Phone app. It's a server-side update, so not every beta user will be included just yet. If you're so lucky, you'll be treated to an app that looks exactly like what we first previewed back in February, complete with redesigned buttons and new animations. It's definitely building on top of what was added last year, but that doesn't mean it isn't a change for the better.

If you're used to using Android 12's PIN lock screen or the redesigned calculator app, you'll feel right at home here. These buttons are straight out of both of them, adding oval-shaped boundaries that make them stand out just a little bit more. The number pad is overall taller, too, taking up more room on screen than the older layout. It's not a huge change, but it does make the app feel more in line with the rest of the OS.

Unfortunately, not every user is going to get to try out this new look right away — I was unable to get it to load on my Pixel 6 after joining the beta program. If you want to try your luck, sign up for the beta through Google Play or head on over to APK Mirror to download the latest APK.

