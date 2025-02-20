Summary Pixel 9 owners are seeing an update to the Google Phone app that brings a new UI and easier access to features.

Audio Emoji and Call Notes are now much easier to access, and there are also new call log filters.

These changes have been seen in the beta, but it could also be something server-side as well.

It's the small details that can sometimes make a world of difference. And while most of us might not get on the phone anymore to make actual calls, Google's ensuring that it's at least keeping things interesting for people that do, providing a new look and features to its Phone app.

Pixel 9 owners will be able to access a revamped Phone app UI, along with a new change that makes it easier to access tools like Audio Emoji and Call Notes. In our testing, we were able to see these new updates by using the beta, and weren't able to pull them up on the current public version of the app.

Google's made it easier to access some of its features