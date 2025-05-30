Summary Google is planning to offer more ways to answer calls in its Phone app.

The new options were discovered in the Phone by Google 177 beta, suggesting users might soon have multiple choices for call answering.

It's possible Google will retain the current vertical swipe alongside these new methods, providing users with up to three different ways to manage incoming calls.

Phone by Google is the default phone app, not only on Pixel smartphones but also for other handsets from popular brands like OnePlus and Motorola. The app's 4.5-star rating and one billion installs on the Google Play Store also suggest it's one of the most widely used Google apps on Android phones. However, that doesn't mean it's perfect; the reason being that some basic features are missing in the Phone by Google app.

Time will tell how many of those missing features Google will add to the Phone app, but for now, the Mountain View tech giant appears to be focusing on giving users more choices in how they want to answer calls. The good news is that most Android users are already familiar with the new options, so you won't have to put in extra effort to get used to them.