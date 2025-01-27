Summary The Google Phone app beta (159.0.718038457) introduces a new horizontal row of filters at the top of the Recents screen, allowing users to quickly sort calls by All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam.

The new filters streamline call log navigation, making it easier to find specific calls. The update also revamps the three-dot menu, replacing the old 'Call history' option with a 'Clear call history' button.

This change paves the way for potential future filter additions, such as incoming/outgoing call separation or custom user-defined filters.

Last week, Google was spotted working on a significant revamp for its native Phone app, one that could let users sift through their Recents call log.

While not available even to beta testers at the time, that seems to have changed over the weekend with Phone by Google 159.0.718038457-publicbeta.

The new beta feature, which honestly should have been a part of the Phone app all along, essentially unlocks a horizontal row of filters at the top of the Recents screen (via Android Authority). The list includes All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam, making it much easier for users to sort through a list of calls. I am able to see the new filter row upon updating to the new beta build, albeit only after having to force close the Phone app post-update.

Previously, users were limited to filtering recent calls between All and Missed calls, which could be accessed by navigating to the three-dot menu at the top right of the Recents tab and tapping Call history. Considering that the new filter row essentially makes the old filter system redundant, the three-dot menu has also been revamped, replacing Call history with a new Clear call history button, as seen in the second screenshot below.

Expect the feature to land on stable soon

This not only makes it easier for users to sift through their call log, but also paves the path for Google to add more filters in the future, with something like an incoming/outgoing call filter likely to prove effective. Additionally, similar to WhatsApp's implementation, the Phone app might also eventually allow users to create their own filters — think Family, Colleagues, Friends, etc.

The new filters are live now on Phone by Google 159.0.718038457-publicbeta. If you're not seeing the filters upon sideloading, head to Settings → Apps → See all apps → Phone → Force stop, and open the app again.

It is unclear when it might land on the stable channel, but judging by the feature's polished state, we're expecting it to be released soon.