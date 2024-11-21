Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 8a introduced a fun and innovative feature called Audio Emoji, which allows users to add sound effects to their phone calls.

Google is expanding the Audio Emoji feature to include holiday-themed sounds, such as New Year's Eve fireworks and Christmas cheer.

In addition to festive Audio Emojis, Google is also working on a redesign for the Phone by Google app, which could bring an iPhone-like call screen interface.

Google's 2024-released Pixel 8a shipped with a new Audio Emoji feature, which is essentially a soundboard for regular phone calls. The feature subsequently expanded to other devices in the Pixel portfolio, bringing the gimmicky, yet fun-to-use tool to the Pixel 6 and later released device.

Back in October, just in time for Halloween, the tool gained three new spooky Audio Emojis, and it looks like Google hasn't forgotten about the holiday season.

As spotted by Android Authority within the Phone by Google app, version 155.0.697690833-publicbeta-pixel2024, Google is working on two new Audio Emojis — expected to roll out in stable in a future update. We're hoping that this will become an annual tradition, with Audio Emojis that come and go. For reference, the Halloween sounds have already been taken out from the beta app version, likely to make space for the new festive options — which include:

An Audio Emoji themed around New Year with fireworks and cheering.

An Audio Emoji for Christmas with Santa's reindeers, bells, and a "HO HO HO" soundclip.

Now, Audio Emojis aren't the most innovative or useful feature out there, but they add a touch of fun and personalization to otherwise monotonous conversations — giving users a playful way to express themselves, especially during the holiday season. Considering that the update will only add Christmas and New Year-themed Audio Emojis, it is safe to say that it should land sometime in early or mid-December.

In other, 'more serious' Phone by Google news, it looks like the app is set to receive a redesign that changes its call screen layout. The new layout, which was found in the app's v145.0.672690850 build, looks similar to Apple's call screen implementation on its iPhones, complete with dedicated call accept and reject buttons. Currently, the Pixel call screen surfaces a single button that can be swiped down to decline, and up to answer. While not certain, we're hoping that when the change does roll out, it will give users the option to stick with the original call screen.