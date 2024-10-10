Key Takeaways Google added a phone call soundboard tool with audio emojis to the Google Pixel 8a.

Users can have fun with a variety of audio emojis, including spooky Halloween-themed options.

While not practical, audio emojis add a fun element to phone calls and can confuse scammers.

We see no practical use for audio emojis, but to be honest, that doesn’t stop us from having tons of fun with them. Since when has the lack of practicality made us feel like something was less enjoyable to mess with? On second thought, never mind. Google introduced the phone call soundboard tool with the launch of the Google Pixel 8a, which was released earlier in 2024. Not only is it a unique feature that makes it fun to talk with friends and family on the phone, but it can confuse scammers and telemarketers like no tomorrow. Now, things are about to get spooky.

In the beta version of the Google Phone app on Android (specifically, version 149.0.682953539-publicbeta-pixel2024), Android Authority spotted a new audio emoji option that falls right in line with the theme of the season. Halloween 2024 is in three weeks, and Google has added a sinister sound that includes shrieks of laughter, a yelping cat, and a cracking thunderbolt. Audio emojis also come with a visual element, showcasing animations while the sound plays.

We can have fun, too

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(Source: Android Authority)

We have a confession to make. We aren’t always the most thrilled about more unserious uses of app developers’ time, and we’ve specifically called that into question a couple of times when it comes to audio emojis. If we’re being honest though, using technology has become so monotonous with a few fun features in smartphones being added in recent years. As a society, we are so focused on the progression of smart devices that we don’t usually stop to smell the roses, so to say. Audio emojis are not useful, but they’re fun. We like fun, too.

Audio emojis that are already accessible on the Google Phone app include noises that convey sadness, celebration, and, well, poop effects. When we originally reported on the audio emoji feature in February 2024, we noted that Google had been working on them since September 2023. This feature is here to stay, and even though we can help you as much as we can to stop robocalls and spam calls, sometimes, it’s fun to just pick up the phone and fight back.