After months of rumors, teasers, and leaks, the Pixel Watch will finally be revealed alongside the Google Pixel 7 series on Thursday, October 6, 2022. With the amount of videos Google has published and a great number of leaks, there is almost nothing left to hide at this point. And just like that, Google has for the first time released its Phone app for Wear OS, already available over at APK Mirror.

So far, we haven’t been able to test the app ourselves. The Phone APK isn’t compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 we tried to install it on, so we don’t know how it will work just yet. The addition of the Google Phone app will make it easier for Google to update components of the calling screen and experience as it’s needed, since the company doesn’t have to bundle the functionality with Wear OS itself or with the Play Services for Wear OS.

Meanwhile, a leaker gives us yet another good glimpse at the Pixel Watch. WinFuture’s Roland Quandt has published images of all the colorways the smartwatch will be released in based on Japanese material. The more interesting images give us a glimpse into the interface. The calling interface will be minimalistic, showing you only the current time, the time that has elapsed on the call, the number and contact you’re calling, and the option to end the call—at least we can gather this much from an emergency calling interface showcased. There is also a menu for further actions. This all is standard stuff, but it’s the first time that we have the Phone app from Google itself on a watch.

4 Images

Close

Another interesting part of the leak gives us a good look at the bezels the Pixel Watch will have. Google has been trying to hide the size in its promo videos and images with strategically placed watchfaces and black backgrounds, but the image Quandt shared shows how you will scroll through your fitness stats that are displayed in cards, and boy, they make the bezels appear gigantic.

Either way, there is not much time to go by until the Pixel event is happening. Be sure to tune in to hear it all from Google itself.