Google's Phone app is the default calling app on many Android devices, including the latest Pixel phones. It isn't challenging to use and offers a clean and user-friendly interface. However, despite its simplicity, the Phone app lacks several useful features. If you own a Pixel or another phone that uses Google's Phone app by default, having access to these features might improve your user experience.

5 Call recording

It shouldn't be this difficult

There's a lot that Android users miss when they switch to iOS. If you recently moved from iOS to Android, call recording is a handy feature you might notice is absent. This feature is available in select countries within the Phone app. However, legal and privacy restrictions make it hard to access the call recording feature across all regions.

In comparison, manufacturers like Apple offer this feature in major countries like the US. However, call participants hear a voice notification that informs them that you are recording the call. With Apple devices, you can view a transcript of the recorded call in the Notes app. This means you don't have to use a separate note-taking app to jot down details that strike you as important when you listen to the recording.

Call recording is more than a convenience for many people. Being able to revisit a call can mean you don't get key details wrong. You also save time because you don't have to call the person again to confirm the details. Currently, if you need to record calls, your only option is to download a third-party call recording app on your phone. Having a built-in option to record calls might make a difference to people's experience with the Phone app.

4 Live translate

Make language barriers disappear

If you call family, friends, or coworkers who don't speak the same language as you, live translation can improve mutual understanding despite language barriers. The Live translate feature on Samsung Galaxy phones is a great example of how big-name phone manufacturers like Google can introduce this feature to make communication more efficient in real time.

Galaxy devices allow you to mute your voice so that the other person only hears a translation of what you're saying. You can also mute the other person's voice, so you're hearing a translation of what the other person says in real time. What's more, Galaxy devices let you adjust the pace of the translation and select a voice to customize the experience for you. Samsung uses Galaxy AI to support its live translation efforts. However, since Google's Gemini powers Galaxy AI, Google should be able to implement a similar version of the Live translate feature.

3 Call backgrounds

For a more personal calling experience

With Google's Phone app, the most you can do in terms of call backgrounds is assign a photo to your contact and have that photo appear when the person calls you. You can change the contact photo occasionally, and that's the extent of your customization options. In comparison, manufacturers like Samsung offer a more dynamic and engaging experience. On my Samsung Galaxy S24, I can set any picture or video of my choosing as the call background for my contacts.

It isn't a deal-breaker, and some might appreciate the simple aesthetics of the Phone app. Still, for anyone looking to personalize their calling experience, the Phone app feels a little plain. Samsung's One UI 7 is so good that it offers several customization options for Galaxy phones, so features like these are not surprising. However, by including a few fun features like changeable call backgrounds, Google can bring its Phone app up to par with that of competitors.

2 Customizable call display

Aesthetics that match your preferences

I can customize the call display on my Pixel phone by choosing the way the caller's name appears (first name first or last name first). But there's no way to control how the call might appear if I'm using another app. In comparison, other phone manufacturers, including Samsung, offer a customizable call display experience.

On my Galaxy S24, I can choose for calls to appear in full-screen mode, as a small pop-up, or a mini pop-up. I can also choose to keep calls in the pop-up mode after I answer them. It might seem insignificant, but having control over how your calls appear can make a difference, especially if you use your phone for work. For instance, if you're in the middle of drafting an important email or using Google Maps or a Google Maps alternative for navigation, being able to adjust your call display so it appears as a small pop-up can make for a less disruptive experience. On the flip side, if you don't want to miss a call because you're using another app, change the settings so that the call appears in full-screen mode.

1 Comprehensive caller information

Helps you handle calls efficiently

I enjoy the Phone app's spam detection capabilities. Additionally, Google has rolled out Live Scam Detection to the Pixel Phone app, which can help weed out scammy calls in real time. Given how common AI scams like voice cloning have become, it's great to have these safeguards in place.

While the Phone app is great at filtering unwanted calls, it falls short of providing relevant context for important calls. For example, the app doesn't display details like when the person last called or texted and important dates on the call display. Still, I can check the call history through the call log, but having the information on the call screen can make it easier to recognize and prioritize calls, thanks to the additional context these details provide. For instance, if you had a busy week and missed calls, seeing details about a missed call from a contact can help you prioritize it over a call from an unknown number or someone calling for the first time.

Google's Phone app isn't without its share of useful features

While these features help your user experience, the Phone app includes plenty of handy features worth exploring. Hold for Me is one such feature that lets you choose Call Assist to wait on hold for you. This feature notifies you when a support representative is available, so you won't waste time on the call. Similarly, the Phone app has a Direct My Call feature that shows you on-screen menu options based on what the automated voice on the other end says. This way, you don't have to stay on call and wait for specific prompts before you take action.

There are also plenty of fun features you can try out, like using audio emojis. This feature lets you use emojis, such as an applause or a party popper emoji, while on a call with other Pixel users. While some of these features are only available on Google Pixel devices, others are available as long as you use Google's Phone app on an Android device. There are also plenty of beta features you can sign up to test out if you'd like to get a feel of experimental features before they're released. If you don't use Google's default Phone app on your Android device, download the app to test out these features.