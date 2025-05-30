Summary Material 3 Expressive design, for Android 16, has been spotted on the Phone by Google app.

Google's Phone app gets larger elements, new buttons, and more.

In-call "More" controls now appear as a pop-up menu.

Android 16 is a big release, not just in terms of new features but also because of the overhaul of the operating system's Material Design language. Google is calling it Material 3 Expressive, and the company is already working on introducing the design language to some of its popular apps, including Calendar, Photos, Files, and Meet.