Summary Google's upcoming feature codenamed "Sharpie" aims to detect scam calls using AI on Pixel devices.

Users may have the option to manually report calls as spam or scams, but default settings are unclear.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to showcase the scam-detection feature at the upcoming Made by Google event.

Google doesn't get enough credit for its spam-detection features. For example, its Phone app, which is available on all Android smartphones, has a built-in Filter spam calls feature, which essentially prevents suspected spam calls from disturbing you.

Pixel devices, on the other hand, can Automatically screen and decline robocalls, and we have a detailed guide that can help you get started.

Google already leverages AI to implement spam-detection on Pixel devices, and it appears that the functionality might soon extend to detect scam calls as well. The upcoming feature, which has been codenamed "Sharpie," was spotted by Android Authority in code for the Google Phone app's beta version 138.0.654539475. The capability was first unveiled by Google as part of a Gemini Nano feature at its recent I/O event. According to Google, the feature can "provide real-time alerts during a call if it detects conversation patterns commonly associated with scams."

Considering that Google's Gemini Nano is specifically designed for smartphones, it enables AI tasks to be processed seamlessly on-device, but that also means that not all devices will be able to take advantage of the AI-enabled scam-detection feature. Essentially, as it stands now, only the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be able to utilize the feature, and of course, the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

The feature might be opt-out by default

<code><string name="report_call_as_scam_action">Report call as scam</string> <string name="report_call_as_scam_details">Unknown callers asking for your personal, financial, or device info</string> <string name="report_call_as_spam_action">Report call as spam</string> <string name="report_call_as_spam_details">Nuisance calls, irrelevant or unsolicited promotions, offers, etc.</string> <string name="block_or_report_details">Information reported will only be used by Google to improve spam & scam detection.</string></code>

Code found within the app suggests that the feature will be able to distinguish between spam and scam calls, and that users would also be able to manually report calls as either of the two (if Google lets an unwanted call pass through).

​​​​​​​

Elsewhere, Google has stated in the past that the feature will be opt-in, which means, users won't default to using automatic scam call detection. However, another string of code might suggest otherwise. We're specifically talking about the last three strings seen in the note below. One of the flags reads auto entrolled, while one reads opted out. Android Authority suggests that these flags might be linked to managed devices or devices under Family Link.

<code>SHARPIE_USER_DISMISSED_SCAM SHARPIE_USER_CONFIRMED_SCAM SHARPIE_SCAM_DETECTED SHARPIE_SESSION_STARTED SHARPIE_PRECONDITIONS_SUCCEEDED SHARPIE_PRECONDITIONS_FAILED SHARPIE_SETTINGS_UNKNOWN SHARPIE_SETTINGS_AUTO_ENROLLED SHARPIE_SETTINGS_MANUALLY_ENROLLED SHARPIE_SETTINGS_OPTED_OUT</code>

With the Pixel 9 series a little over a fortnight away, we shouldn't have to wait too long to see the feature in action. There's a strong possibility that Google might flaunt the scam-detection feature at the Made by Google event.