Summary Google's exclusive Pixel apps are meant to deepen user tie-in with their hardware-software ecosystem.

Personal Safety app is no longer supported on Android versions 10 and 11, but remains on Pixel devices.

This change doesn't affect Pixel phones because older devices run an older version of the app and newer ones already support Android 12+.

Google’s range of Pixel phones has a suite of exclusive apps built specifically to encourage people to sink into the company’s hardware-software ecosystem. Some of these apps, like Pixel Camera (formerly Google Camera) aren’t available on other Android devices, while some others, such as Personal Safety have different versions for different devices. However, peeping into the code for a recent version of the Personal Safety app reveals Google is withdrawing support for Android versions 10 and 11. Pixel devices remain unaffected, though.

Related The Pixel Personal Safety app: What it is and how to use it Learn how to set up Google's Pixel Personal Safety app for help after a car crash or in an emergency and location check-ins when you feel vulnerable

Personal Safety started out as a Pixel Exclusive feature capable of summoning aid and dialing emergency contacts if it detected a car crash or someone close to you requested a safety check-in. However, Android Authority reports Google started working on ditching Pixel exclusivity around two years ago. Now, Google is compelled to maintain three versions of this app — one for the Pixel 4 and newer models, another for Pixels older than the 4, and one for all other Android devices.

Reputable Google app researcher @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told the publication that the versions for newer Pixels and that for most other Android devices have revised their minimum Android version requirements from Android 10 and newer to Android 12 and newer.

Pixel phones are still in the clear

Source: Google

The impact of this move should mostly be limited to a handful of devices as old as the Pixel 3XL, which also received its final software update to Android 12 in October 2021. The Personal Safety app built for Pixels older than that hasn’t changed criteria, so all of Google’s hardware is in the clear. The worst-affected might be people running older phones purpose-built for specific applications, but they may be offline too, to prevent accidental updates in the background.

Since most Personal Safety features could save you from a sticky situation, we’d always recommend running a reasonably modern Android phone with the newest software available, even if it is one of our favorite budget devices.