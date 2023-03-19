We finally have an idea what the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will look like, thanks to the creation of renders based on hardware measurements, and we've also been able to check out quite a few leaks showing us what the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold might offer, too. It sure looks like this year, Google might have a smartphone for almost everyone in the market — and I’m all here for it.

Google’s 2022 lineup is excellent already

Let’s start with Google’s current position in the market before I dive into what makes the Pixel 8 series so exciting. Google is starting from a good place. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are excellent devices, and they’re among our top picks for the best phones you can currently buy for good reason. The Pixel 7 offers insane value for its price, and the Pixel 7 Pro builds on top of that with a telephoto camera and a bigger and better screen.

This exact point makes the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro a weird pair, though. At $600, the Pixel 7 is $300 cheaper than the $900 Pixel 7 Pro, and there aren’t too many things to justify this price difference. The phones largely share the same design, the same processor, the same base storage, and the same primary and selfie cameras. The differences are very much in the details, and some of them are based on taste. If you don’t like a curved screen, you’re more likely to go for the Pixel 7. For most, the Pixel 7 Pro only really makes sense if you absolutely want or need a dedicated telephoto zoom camera.

Other than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, there was also the Pixel 6a, Google’s budget offering. The Pixel 6a takes the core of Google’s hardware ideas and puts them into a much more affordable package. At $450, it still offers Google’s first generation Tensor SoC, decently fast charging, and all the smarts that make the Pixel lineup so intriguing. Thanks to Google’s pioneering position when it comes to image post-processing, the Pixel 6a is among the best budget phones that still manage to impress with camera quality.

While $900 is a hefty sum to charge for a phone, the Pixel lineup doesn’t go close to what Samsung and Apple are asking for their top-of-the-line flagship series. Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,200 while Apple charges $1,100 for its iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Google is venturing into premium territory this year

The coming slate of 2023 Pixel devices looks set to build on top of this and offer a phone for everyone. Starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, we’re in all likelihood due for a flat screen. Here at Android Police, we’re not the biggest fans of curved screens for a multitude of reasons, like reflections caught in the curves and the inability to easily apply a screen protector. The Pixel 7 Pro, in particular, represented the worst of both worlds, as the curve was already so miniscule that it didn’t even make the phone much easier to hold. Going for a fully flat screen is the logical consequence, and one that will end up making the phone feel more premium.

The Pixel 8 Pro won’t be the phone to lead Google’s lineup in the premium segment, though, with the Pixel Fold waiting in the wings to take over that role. If the current rumors are to be believed, the Pixel Fold will go for between $1,300 and $1,500. This would still be significantly lower than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,800, but it would nevertheless position the Pixel Fold as the premium device that sits well above the Pixel 8 Pro. If the Pixel 8 Pro is priced anything like its predecessor, we’re looking at $900 to $1,000. The way the Pixel Fold is rumored to be positioned, it will compete nicely with the flagship phones offered by competitors like Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 8 appears to stay in line with the Pixel 7 mostly, but it might still surprise us with hardware enhancements over its predecessor. Notably, we’re hoping that Google will finally upgrade to a 120Hz screen, rather than sticking with 90Hz for another year, and both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro might be in for an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which can only be more reliable than the optical scanners Google's been using. The Pixel 7a, which might launch as soon as June 2023, would round out the lineup with its firm positioning as a budget phone. With it all but confirmed to be running a 90Hz display, we can only hope for a Pixel 8 upgrade.

Combine all these (rumored!) prices and the capabilities of the phones, and you’re left with something for almost everyone and every budget:

Google Pixel 7a: $450

Google Pixel 8: $600

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $900

Google Pixel Fold: $1,300

Google is getting serious about hardware

With this strategy, Google might single-handedly provide an intriguing option for anyone looking for an Android phone, whether they want a premium folding phone, a regular flagship at a great price, or an entry-level phone that does everything just well enough. It’s very clear from all we know so far that this year, Google is taking its hardware even more seriously than ever before. After all, Google is finally also going back to its roots and planning to sell a tablet again.

2024 might bring even more diversification to Google’s lineup. The company has long been rumored to be working on a Pixel Ultra, which could add a more direct Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra competitor to its lineup — for all those who don’t want a folding phone. This would be right in line with a report that Google is considering throwing more weight into its hardware division in case any regulatory measure could force it to soften its grip on the Android ecosystem overall.

In the meantime, we're left with the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are excellent phones to this day — and still will be for months and months to come.