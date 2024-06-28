Summary Pebblebee trackers debut on the Google Store with support for Android's Find My Device network.

Trackers range from $30 to $35, with Google offering discounts for Pixel Superfans.

Consider the tracking network's infancy and potential improvements before investing.

To say that the rollout of Android’s Find My Device network has been choppy would be putting it lightly. That being said, the network itself is still in its infancy, and it is something Android users have wanted for years. Given its potential, manufacturers have begun creating Find My Device products to work with the network as it evolves. The Pebblebee tags are examples of these products, and they have quietly debuted in the Google Store.

The Google Store accessories page now shows three different Pebblebee trackers ranging from $30 to $35. On the lower end of the spectrum, the Pebblebee Clip Tracker for Android resembles a luggage tag that can be easily hooked onto an item. The Pebblebee Tag Tracker and Pebblebee Card Tracker are both priced at $35, and resemble their names — the Tag Tracker is a thin rectangular tag, while the Card Tracker is a slim, narrow card-shaped device.

The benefits of buying directly from Google

While the arrival of these devices on the Google Store may not seem like big news, it could be beneficial for your wallet as an existing Android user. For instance, some device owners on Reddit have seen the option to use credits to receive discounts on the trackers – specifically, Pixel Superfans. This could mean getting your hands on a Pebblebee Tracker at a fraction of the price touted by a different vendor. However, keep in mind that Google limits what you can do with your Google Play balance, for instance. This means your discount may be limited according to terms and conditions like your country or credit type.

It's also worth taking the infancy of the trackers into consideration before spending any of your hard-earned cash. Given the fairly recent launch of the Find My Device network and the reported spotty coverage of Pebblebee tags, it’s clear there is still room for improvement. As more Android devices join the network and software bugs are worked out, there will likely be noticeable positive changes. You may ultimately find the cost to be worth the long-term investment – nonetheless, the buyer should always beware.