Summary Court testimony in the US Department of Justice antitrust trial revealed Google is paying Samsung Electronics an "enormous sum of money" every month to pre-install its Gemini AI app on Samsung devices.

This practice echoes Google's significant payments to Apple for default search engine status and is part of a pattern of paying tech giants for pre-installation and default placement of Google services, which have faced legal challenges.

The payments and the ongoing trial underscore Google's market dominance and follow recent findings that Google holds illegal monopolies in areas including online advertising technology.

It's an open secret that Google pays Apple top dollar to maintain its position as the default search engine on Safari. The move, which eventually resulted in the US Department of Justice calling Google a bully, is so dominant that it leaves competitors like Microsoft's Bing with no chance to compete.

According to information uncovered via court documents last year, Google paid Apple a whopping $20 billion in 2022 alone, making up roughly 16.75 percent of the iPhone-maker's operating income for the year.