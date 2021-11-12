Google Pay just can't stop giving people cash. Hot off the success of its "Spring Cleaning" event a few months ago, the app is back with some football-themed missions that can earn you $25 in free cash — just by completing a few simple tasks.

The "Football Challenge" is now available in the redesigned Pay app, running through November 22nd. Each individual task brings you one step further towards a $25 reward, with four cards required to hit the goal. With five different actions available, you have your choice on which route to take. Google offers a football-themed trivia question to get you started, but otherwise, you'll need to follow through on three of the other four money-based opportunities:

Make two contactless payments on your NFC-enabled Android device.

Link a new account for financial insights.

Pay two different friends for two cards.

Complete a successful referral.

That latter task actually boosts your total cashback, with Google offering $15 per referral for up to 3 friends on top of the $25 reward. If these steps sound familiar, it's because they're in line with what was required to score $30 back in April. This time, however, you only have ten days to get your tasks done — a relatively short time period, especially compared to the extensions given to the last promotion in the spring.

If you're ready to give it a shot, open up the Pay app on your smartphone and tap on the event from the main page. Time runs out at 12 AM PT on November 22nd, so if you're heading to any stores this weekend, remember to make some contactless payments. Check out the full terms and conditions for Google's event here.

