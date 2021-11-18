Google Pay is one of the most frequently used payment services in India, where it's the go-to app for UPI payments. Today, at the Google for India 2021 event, the search giant announced a couple of new features that will make the app even better.

The bill split feature was first tested in Singapore before being rolled out in the US at the end of 2020. It's going to come to India later this year, which will be super handy when a group of friends or family members go out to a restaurant or a movie and need to split up the expenses among them. It will send the request to group members and also track the payments for you. It will also help you avoid sending reminders to your friends on WhatsApp as Google Pay can take care of that.

When it arrives in India, it'll work like this:

Open Google Pay

Tap on an existing group or create a new one

Select 'Split an expense'

Enter the bill amount and allocate each group member’s share

Hit 'Send request'

Google also announced a new Hinglish language option on Google Pay that will help the digital payment app reach more people. Hinglish is a mixture of Hindi and English which is quite often used in India, so supporting it will allow for a more seamless and natural process of payment for many.

Another nifty addition that’s coming soon to the app is speech to text. With this, users will be able to use their voice to enter an account number, confirm it, and then proceed with a payment transfer. This will be available in English as well as Hindi, simplifying the frustrating task of entering long numbers and making payments.

