There’s nothing more frustrating than when technology doesn’t work. From lagging internet to malfunctioning virtual assistants, the inconveniences can make your day a lot harder. However, when it comes to vital tools like Google Pay, the implications of disrupted service are a more serious than a minor inconvenience.

Having unfettered access to all your payment methods is essential, but technology isn’t perfect. Subsequently, if Google Pay isn’t working for you, finding a quick fix is going to be integral in keeping up with your day. Fortunately, we’ve put together a few quick fixes that should help you get Google Pay up and running in no time.

A skipped app update is often the culprit for virtually any digital service issue, and the same goes for Google Pay. Make sure the app is running the most up-to-date version, or you could be running into problems when you’re trying to make payments. Here's how to check:

Head to the Google Play Store. Find the Google Pay app. If it hasn’t been updated to the most recent version, an Update button will be available directly on the app page. Click Update, and you’ll be on your way to fast, contactless payments.

Check Your Phone Number

You may not remember but inputting your phone number was one of the first steps of setting up your Google Pay account, and for good reason. The phone number is one of the primary means by which Google verifies your identity to make purchases from your bank. Subsequently, if your phone number is incorrect or simply out of date, Google Pay has no way of confirming that the account is yours and will not be able to make payments on your behalf. To check if you have the correct phone number on your account:

Open the Google Pay app. Click the profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen Click Settings then Personal info. You should see your number under Mobile number. If it’s incorrect, tap Edit number. Enter the correct phone number. Follow the instructions to get your account set up and ready to pay.

Verify Your Card

Remember, Google Pay isn’t its own payment service. The app goes through your bank and is connected to your credit and debit cards, so having them correct and up to date is important in making sure your account is functional. You may have forgotten to add a card, or your card may have expired since the last time you used Google Pay. Either way, you’ll want to check on your cards and accounts to make sure they’re in order. To do that:

Click the Ready to pay button at the top middle of your screen. This should bring up an interface with all your available cards. Click on each card and verify the information at the bottom is correct. If you need to add a card, scroll to the right and click the empty card icon that reads Add a payment method. Follow the instructions to get set up.

Clear Your Cache

Sometimes technology gets a bit jumbled up in the chaos of everyday use and just needs a bit of a reboot to get started. Because Google Pay stores some often unnecessary and easily corruptible data after each use, the app can get bogged down, keeping it from running smoothly. Fortunately, a quick clear can fix that problem, you just need to know how. All you have to do is:

Head over to the Settings icon on your phone. Select the Apps section. Scroll down until you find Google Pay – which should be near the top as you’ve been accessing it to troubleshoot these issues – and click on it. Click on the Storage & cache section Click on Clear cache. Once you’ve done that, restart the app, and you should be all set.

Check the Connection

While debit and credit cards work without the internet, the same cannot be said for your internet-enabled smartphone. Subsequently, having a functioning internet connection when making payments is vital for them to go through. If your data isn’t working or your Wi-Fi connection is lagging, you’re likely going to have some issues getting payments to confirm.

If you want to make sure your payments go through, only use Google Pay when your data connection is strong enough, or when you’re in a location where Wi-Fi is available. Otherwise, Google Pay, like your smartphone, will be entirely useless. To make sure you’re connected to Wi-Fi:

Go to Settings Access the Network & internet section Click on Internet. Make sure your preferred network says Connected underneath it.

Uninstall and Reinstall the App

Turning it off and turning it on again is a tried-and-true method to solving any technology problem and Google Pay follows suit. By uninstalling and reinstalling the Google Pay app, you could be lucky enough to fix the problem right then and there. Yes, there’s a chance you’ll have to set up your cards and bank accounts again, but at least the app will be working for you, right? To uninstall the app:

Find the Google Pay app on your phone. Hold down the icon rather than just pressing it. Drag the icon to the Uninstall button at the top of the screen. Head to the Google Play Store. Find the Google Pay app. Click Install. Re-set up your accounts.

Google Pay doesn't work in every country, and many banks will flag tap-to-pay transactions that occur out of your state or country. If you're planning a trip, consider giving your bank a heads-up before you leave, and take your credit or debit cards along for backup. If you haven't made summer plans just yet, consider planning your next trip using Google's apps and services.

