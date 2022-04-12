Google’s G Suite-to-Google Workspace rebranding was followed by icon redesigns for nearly its entire stock of mobile apps. To match the company’s extra colorful logo, the new set of icons were homogeneously painted red, blue, green, and blue, resulting in greater consistency but also making distinguishing between them much harder. Among these, the one for GPay was swapped for two interlocked U-shaped objects, which Google says depict a physical wallet (yeah, right). But as discovered by 9to5Google, the icon in question could be undergoing a redesign once again – for the better this time.

Internally, the new icon is very aptly referred to as “Wallet” and looks like a blue card holder/wallet packing a trio of cards inside. Compared to the current GPay icon, the new logo is far easier to identify. One look, and you can tell it’s got something to do with payments. There’s still no Google branding like in the original logo, but the signature colors make the association with Google quite obvious.

From left to right: Upcoming "Wallet" icon, current GPay icon, legacy Google Pay icon

Google currently has two versions of its payments app on the Play Store based on where you live. The United States, India, and Singapore get the rebranded GPay app with peer-to-peer payment support and more while the rest of the world is stuck with the old, NFC payments only Google Pay version, complete with its Google-branded logo.

It isn’t clear whether the new logo will come to GPay only or if it will also change the look of the old Google Pay, too. What we do know is that Google’s planning on turning Pay into a comprehensive digital wallet that does more than just hold credit cards and delivers third-party banking services directly to consumers. Given how the company’s earlier Plex initiative has already failed, this shift doesn’t look easy, but the new icon does signal a new start.

