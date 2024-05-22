Summary Google Pay updates focus on enhancing user checkout experience with new BNPL partners like Affirm and Zip. Link to existing accounts or set up new ones within the app.

Android has evolved greatly as an operating system, and most of the software updates in recent years have solely focused on enhancing the user experience. That was the theme with the latest Android 15 beta 2 update as well, and Google’s suite of apps is headed down the same road with incremental changes in the interface. The company’s payments platform, Google Pay, just picked up a few quality-of-life updates, including one which simplifies credit card autofill when through the Chrome browser.

Not to be conflated with Google Wallet, which is the main app designed to store all sorts of digital ID cards in a virtual vault, Google Pay is the payments platform branding the company plans to continue using even after the dedicated Google Pay app shuts down in the US this June. Nonetheless, Google Pay just received three updates focused on enhancing your checkout experience when making a payment.

Close

First off, Google Pay has a handful of new buy now, pay later (BNPL) partners onboard, including Affirm and Zip, so you can check out quickly on even more websites and worry about the payments later. Buyers using the app stateside can link existing partner accounts to Google Pay, or set up one within the app.

Source: Google

The tech titan is also giving users glanceable information for benefits associated with each credit card when using Google Pay autofill on Chrome for desktop. The service covers American Express and Capital One cards, so if you have multiple cards saved, comparing the ones with the most benefits for that purchase will be easier. Support for more popular bank cards is in the pipeline.

Authentication for autofill

Close

Another feature affecting Google Pay users on Chrome, or in the payment service’s Android app pertains to authentication before card details are revealed and used. Google now supports authentication using secure biometric methods such as fingerprint, face unlock, or a lock PIN, just like you would unlock your device. All these methods are much faster than typing out a security code manually.

In case you’re using Google Pay on a shared device, the app will also prompt you for authentication before revealing your card details in the autofill menu. This helps prevent unauthorized transactions and potential misuse of your card details.