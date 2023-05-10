Google Pay isn't just about making it convenient to pay in stores with a single tap — it has also made the checkout process for our in-app purchases much quicker. You can simply use the cards already saved in your Google Wallet to seamlessly pay for your online shopping. To further improve this checkout experience, Google is revamping the G Pay button with Material 3 design, while also adding the ability to show your recent cards.

A couple of years back, the Google Pay button picked up the option to show your last-used credit card on the payment page. The handy feature has so far been limited to the web interface, but Google is now working on bringing it to Android phones.

When checking out in an app that supports Google’s payment service, you will soon see the card you last used on Google Pay. With the last four digits of the card and the network it’s on (Mastercard or Visa) visible, you can quickly identify if that's the one you want to use again. The dynamic button will look something like the example image above, though developers have the option to not show all card details.

The Google Pay button is also getting a design refresh that follows the Material 3 guidelines. Alongside a light- and dark-themed button to go with the app’s theme, Google has added a subtle stroke, so that the button remains clearly visible even if the background’s contrast isn’t great.

Google has separately introduced a few under-the-hood changes that make it easier for developers to integrate the payment button within their checkout flow. They can even customize the button quite a bit, from its radius and shape to its theme and the translated text inside, to maintain uniformity on the payment page. Developers already have access to the new button design in beta, and for you, this means that your favorite apps will start showing the new button sometime later this quarter.

While Google spilled the beans on its Material design upgrade for the Google Pay button ahead of Google I/O, there is so much more coming out at Google’s big spring event, including the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel 7a.