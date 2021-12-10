Google is on a roll this year when it comes to expanding international support for Google Pay. In addition to already bringing dozens of new banks on board, we've also seen support for Wear OS go live in more and more nations. Now it's time to keep that party going, with new options arriving for users in the Netherlands, Israel, and Kazakhstan.

All three of those nations already supported Google Pay for making online purchases, and this week's news deals more with their expansion into brick-and-mortar retail spaces. Both Israel and Kazakhstan are getting their first taste of support for tap-to-pay transactions through Pay with Android phones, while we're seeing an expansion in the Netherlands.

We've also got some good news for fans of wearables, with support for mobile payments via Wear OS going live in the three countries as well. That brings the list of nations that work with Google Pay on Wear OS to an even 40.

We’ll likely hear more news like this from Google in the coming months since it’s playing a game of catch-up with Apple Pay, which is currently available in 69 countries — including Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands. Some possible candidates for future Google Pay on Wear OS availability include India and Japan, which both already have Google Pay, just not for wearables.

