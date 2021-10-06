Oh, Google Pay, look how big you've gotten! The service has been growing steadily since the early days of Google Wallet and Android Pay, and we're coming up on one year now following the big launch of the new Pay app. The past few months have seen some milestones of their own, like when Pay managed to hit over 3,000 banks and financial institutions in the US offering support for it. That number's only continuing to grow, and this week we're checking in with the latest US banks to announce compatibility with Google Pay.

We're looking at 18 additions to the list this time around — a healthy count, though certainly a far cry from the hundred-some we clocked on our last check-in. It's almost fascinating at this point how Google's able to consistently find another couple dozen banks to sign up for Pay every few weeks (and that's not even touching on the international additions), as if it can just keep willing more of them into existence. As long as it does, we'll keep cataloging them.

Adrian Bank (MO)

Alterna

Citizens State Bank (Sheldon, IA)

Coastal Bank & Trust (NC)

Concho Educators Federal Credit Union (TX)

Diamond Credit Union (PA)

First Bank (TX)

First Federal Savings and Loan Association of San Rafael (CA)

GFA Federal Credit Union (MA)

Glint Pay (CO)

Mount Vernon Bank (GA)

Peoples Bank & Trust Company (TN)

RockPoint Bank, NA (TN)

Self-Help Credit Union (NC)

SunState Bank (FL)

The Farmers Bank of Milton Inc (KY)

USC Credit Union (CA)

Wyoming Community Bank (WY)

You can download the latest version of Google Pay from the Play Store using the widget below or grab it from APK Mirror.

